Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,207 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

