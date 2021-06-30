Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $116,140.28 and $84.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.72 or 0.06031649 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00166682 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,425,861 coins and its circulating supply is 46,374,530 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

