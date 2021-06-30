Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06).

ELOX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.78.

NASDAQ ELOX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.48. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 5,925,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajesh B. Parekh purchased 2,466,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $3,329,999.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

