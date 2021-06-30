ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.53 ($15.92).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIL2 shares. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of ZIL2 stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €15.53 ($18.27). 153,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.08. The stock has a market cap of $983.98 million and a P/E ratio of -201.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €5.07 ($5.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($21.39).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

