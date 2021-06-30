Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after buying an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after buying an additional 150,558 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $122.48 on Wednesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,409 shares of company stock worth $5,259,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.