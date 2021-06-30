Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 261,300 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 545,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,300 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.20% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.