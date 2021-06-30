Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

NUE stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

