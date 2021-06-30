Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $98.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,694 shares of company stock worth $7,936,296. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

