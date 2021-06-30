Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after acquiring an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after acquiring an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD opened at $257.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

In other news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

