Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,000 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Square were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,141 shares of company stock valued at $293,969,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.93.

Square stock opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.46.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.