Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,123 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

HHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

