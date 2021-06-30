Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Down 51.2% in June

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,465. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $237.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 9 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

