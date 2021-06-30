Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Encore Wire has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Encore Wire has a dividend payout ratio of 1.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.6%.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.