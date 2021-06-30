Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endesa has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Endesa alerts:

ELEZF stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. Endesa has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.