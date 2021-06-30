Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

