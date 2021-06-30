Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.81. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $28.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

