Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERF. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$2.22 and a 1 year high of C$9.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.6000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,330,089.36. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

