Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 70.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $31,930,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 12.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $4,660,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

