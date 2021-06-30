Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €11.69 ($13.75). Engie shares last traded at €11.59 ($13.64), with a volume of 3,608,888 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.65).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.33.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

