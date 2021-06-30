Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.25

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.68. Enservco shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 156,461 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 750.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 93.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enservco by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

