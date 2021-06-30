Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Lifted to “Reduce” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Entain has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

