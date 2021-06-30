Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $101.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.