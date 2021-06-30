ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $470,475.73

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. ESBC has a market cap of $470,475.73 and approximately $39,342.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,722,845 coins and its circulating supply is 28,443,511 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

