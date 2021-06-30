EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESLOY. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $92.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.99. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

