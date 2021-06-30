Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

