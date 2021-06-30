Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $143.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Euronet's strong position is backed by constant expansions through acquisitions. Several initiatives, such as the ATM network participation agreements poise the company well for growth. Rise in digital transactions have been buoying growth. While the Money Transfer Segment has been benefiting from the physical and digital distribution channels, the epay segment gained traction from the strategy of boosting digital channels. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It has been grappling with escalating operating expenses, which have put pressure on margins. Its expenses are likely to remain elevated in the days ahead as the company continues to invest in technology and other growth initiatives. Its weak solvency level remains a woe. Poor return on equity bothers.”

EEFT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.30. 4,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,797. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.80 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

