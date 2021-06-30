EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EVCI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. EVCI Career Colleges has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.
About EVCI Career Colleges
Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for EVCI Career Colleges Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVCI Career Colleges and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.