EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVCI opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. EVCI Career Colleges has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

