EventChain Price Up 5% Over Last Week (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a market capitalization of $750,041.39 and approximately $17,839.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00663710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00038107 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

