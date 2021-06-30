Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $9.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.17 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.41 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

ES traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 986,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,849. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.27. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.