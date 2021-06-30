Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.26

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.26 and last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

