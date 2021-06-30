Exosis One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $19,467.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,112.14 or 0.06150189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00401936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00157985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00365063 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

