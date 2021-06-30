Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.05. 417,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,462,190. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

