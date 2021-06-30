FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $310.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $306.29.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $339.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,708. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.