Family Management Corp Buys 1,860 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGIO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 302.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 132,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGIO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. 106,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,414. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

