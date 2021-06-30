Family Management Corp Buys 24,767 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

BSM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,123. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 148.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

