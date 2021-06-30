Family Management Corp Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Family Management Corp cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.60. 443,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,802. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $305.05 and a fifty-two week high of $430.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

