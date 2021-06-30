Family Management Corp Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,381,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,184 shares of company stock worth $44,804,222 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.