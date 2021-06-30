Family Management Corp Has $5.24 Million Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up about 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Family Management Corp owned 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $835.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,316. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.27 and a 12 month high of $901.17. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $855.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $476.30 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

