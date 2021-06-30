Family Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,004,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of VRP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 83,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,731. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.