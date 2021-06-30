FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Shares Up 3,900%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF)’s share price traded up 3,900% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 358,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,410% from the average session volume of 14,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02.

FAR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets located in Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia, the Guinea-Bissau, and the Senegal projects in West and East Africa. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia.

