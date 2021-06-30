Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) Stake Trimmed by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,670 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,350,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,395,000. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FPAC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

