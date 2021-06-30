Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmmi by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

