Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 109.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Farmmi by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

