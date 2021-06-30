FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies stock opened at $77.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.36. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,599,000 after purchasing an additional 377,408 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 101.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 241,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.