Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after buying an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 112,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $3,931,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $54.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

