Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.04. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.