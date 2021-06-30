Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 682 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,168,000 after acquiring an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.