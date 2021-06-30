Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

