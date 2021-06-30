Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) Insider Mick Davis Purchases 33,520,088 Shares

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR) insider Mick Davis bought 33,520,088 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 34.85 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £123.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72. Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.95.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Monday.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

