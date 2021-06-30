Financial Analysis: ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get ABM Industries alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ABM Industries and Airbnb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABM Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airbnb 2 20 15 0 2.35

ABM Industries currently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.50%. Airbnb has a consensus target price of $170.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Airbnb.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of ABM Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABM Industries $5.99 billion 0.49 $300,000.00 $2.43 18.14 Airbnb $3.38 billion 26.70 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -9.41

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ABM Industries and Airbnb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABM Industries 3.66% 14.42% 5.88% Airbnb N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ABM Industries beats Airbnb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.