Financial Contrast: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sierra Monitor and 908 Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00

908 Devices has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.07%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Sierra Monitor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Monitor and 908 Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A 908 Devices $26.89 million 40.36 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -32.06

Sierra Monitor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 908 Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and 908 Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33% 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

908 Devices beats Sierra Monitor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

